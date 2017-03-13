Alexion to cut 7 pct of workforce

BRIEF-Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
March 13 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it has initiated a company-wide restructuring that will affect about 7 percent of its workforce.
The rare-disease drug maker, which has been looking to steady the ship following the exit of its top management, had 3,121 employees as of Dec. 31.
Alexion's chief executive and chief financial officer resigned in December after the board had lost confidence in them.
"We are investing our resources in key growth drivers, including our portfolio of marketed products," the company said in an emailed statement.
The U.S. biotech's flagship drug, Soliris, has fueled much of the company's growth, but slowing sales in recent quarters and looming competition have made investors jittery. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping house prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.