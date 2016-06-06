Alexion drug misses goal in late-stage trial

June 6 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc said its drug Soliris, already approved in the United States for the treatment of two rare blood disorders, missed its primary goal in a late-stage trial, sending its shares down 9 percent in extended trade.

The drug is being studied as a potential treatment for refractory generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating neuromuscular disease.

Soliris is already approved for the rare blood disorders paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Shares of Alexion closed $154.99 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)