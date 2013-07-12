Roche seeks financing for potential Alexion takeover -sources

Cleveland police seek man who broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.
NEW YORK, July 12 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG is seeking financing for a potential takeover of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Roche declined to comment while Alexion could not be immediately reached for comment. The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is not public.
Shares of Alexion surged 17 percent to $119.02 on the Nasdaq market on Friday, valuing the company at more than $23 billion, after Bloomberg first reported Roche's bid plans for the company.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, April 16 In a White House marked by infighting, top economic aide Gary Cohn, a Democrat and former Goldman Sachs banker, is muscling aside some of President Donald Trump's hard-right advisers to push more moderate, business-friendly economic policies.
* Tech’s growing sway on Wall Street: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oYIpgQ