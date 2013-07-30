Alexion shares rise after report of approach by Roche

July 30 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
rose more than 7 percent on Tuesday following a report
that Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG made an informal
approach to the biotech company last week about a takeover.
Bloomberg, citing one unnamed person with knowledge of the
matter, said that Alexion had rebuffed the approach and had
retained Goldman Sachs to prepare for a possible offer.
Officials at Alexion and Roche were not immediately
available to comment on the report. Goldman Sachs declined to
comment.
Earlier this month, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters that Roche was seeking financing for a potential bid for
Alexion, whose market value neared $22 billion before Tuesday's
share move.
Alexion sells Soliris, one of the world's most expensive
medicines, used to treat a progressive, life-threatening blood
disorder called paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria that causes
destruction of red blood cells.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Carol Bishopric)