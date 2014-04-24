Alexion Pharma raises 2014 profit forecast on strong Soliris sales

BRIEF-East west Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
April 24 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc reported stronger-than-expected adjusted net earnings due to robust sales of its sole product on the market, Soliris, and it raised its full-year profit forecast for the second time in less than two months.
The drugmaker's shares rose about 5 percent before the bell.
The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance to $4.75-$4.85 from $4.37-$4.47, which it forecast on March 10.
Soliris, which costs about $440,000 per patient a year, is the only approved treatment for two potentially fatal conditions that can damage vital organs including the kidneys, heart and brain.
Alexion's net income rose to $159.4 million, or 79 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $82.2 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings were $1.53 per share.
Net product sales rose about 67 percent to $566.6 million, which includes the reimbursement of prior-year Soliris shipments related to an $87.8 million agreement with the French government.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.26 per share on revenue of $560.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cheshire, Connecticut-based Alexion's shares were at $160.02 in premarket trading after closing at $152.23 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.