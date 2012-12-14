UPDATE 1-Alexza agitation drug gets EU recommendation

LONDON Dec 14 EU regulators on Friday recommended approval of Adasuve, a drug from Alexza Pharmaceuticals for controlling agitation in adults with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.

The positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency will now be forwarded to the European Commission, which normally endorses recommendations within two or three months.

Adasuve is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is due to make a decision on its approval in the United States by Dec. 21.