CORRECTED-Prosecutor, Goldman overreached: programmer's lawyer

* Lawyer Marino says prosecutors acted hastily
* He says Goldman's clout influenced prosecutors
* US Attorney says it makes decisions to charge on merit
By Matthew Goldstein and Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Kevin Marino may be the
lawyer of the moment, after persuading a U.S. appellate court
panel last week to overturn the criminal conviction of a former
Goldman Sachs Group computer programmer.
The U.S. Court of Appeals moved with rare and unprecedented
speed in reversing Sergey Aleynikov's conviction on a charge of
stealing trade secrets, just hours after Marino appeared before
the three-judge panel to argue on his client's behalf.
And the New Jersey attorney is not mincing any words when it
comes to discussing his feelings about federal prosecutors,
Goldman Sachs and the highly publicized criminal case that
Marino says never should have been brought against his
42-year-old client.
"There isn't any doubt that the heft and strength of Goldman
Sachs figured prominently in what turns out to be a hastily made
decision to charge someone with crimes he did not commit and to
slavishly stick to it," said Marino, in an interview a week
after the appellate court issued a terse one paragraph order
entering a judgment of acquittal.
The July 3, 2009 arrest of Aleynikov raised the profile of
rapid-fire stock trading after the former Goldman Sachs employee
was charged by federal authorities with stealing some of the
source code for the Wall Street firm's high-frequency trading
program.
At the time of his arrest, some in the high-frequency
trading industry said Aleynikov was wrong to have downloaded
some of the source code onto his personal computer, but that the
matter should not have been treated as a criminal offense nor an
act of economic espionage.
Marino said it was Goldman Sachs' political and financial
clout that got federal prosecutors and the Federal Bureau of
Investigation to move so swiftly and arrest Aleynikov on a July
4th holiday weekend. He said the FBI arrested his client at
Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey within 48-hours of getting
a call from officials at Goldman Sachs that he had stolen the
source code.
"You and I couldn't get the attention of the U.S. Attorney,"
said Marino, a partner in the Chatham, New Jersey law firm
Marino Tortorella & Boyle. "But Goldman Sachs is able to pick up
the phone and on 48 hours notice of the FBI first hearing
Sergey's name, they are at an airport arresting him."
Ellen Davis, a spokeswoman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara, rejected Marino's charge.
"Our charging decisions in every case are based exclusively
on the facts and the evidence," said Davis. "We prosecute
individuals and entities who violate the law, regardless of
their status, when we believe we can prove the charges beyond a
reasonable doubt as we did in the case of Sergey Aleynikov."
Goldman Sachs spokesman David Wells said all the company did
was bring the matter to the attention of federal authorities.
Said Wells. "They decided whether or not it merited
prosecution."
Aleynikov, who was convicted by a federal jury in December
2010 of stealing trade secrets in violation of the Economic
Espionage Act of 1996, was freed from federal custody while
Bharara decides how to proceed. At the time of the appeals court
reversal, Aleynikov had been in federal prison for nearly a year
on an eight-year sentence.
The ruling by the appeals court stunned some in the legal
community because the judges moved so quickly without issuing a
formal written opinion explaining their rationale. Lawyers said
it is rare for an appellate court to overturn a conviction
within hours after hearing oral argument by the attorneys on the
appeal.
"It is unusual for appeals courts to reverse decisions of
this sort, whether it's state trade secret law or the Economic
Espionage Act," said Richard Horowitz, a New York lawyer who has
written extensively on the subject. "Generally, these things
don't get appealed that often or the appeals aren't that
successful."
An audio transcript of the 35-minute oral argument reveals
that three appellate judges gave a real grilling to prosecutors.
At times the three judges asked so many rapid fire questions,
Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Facciponti barely had time to
answer.
From the tenor of the questioning it appears the judges
agreed with Marino's basic argument that the trading source code
had nothing to do with interstate commerce -- a critical element
under the law that Aleynikov was charged with violating.
Circuit Judge Guido Calabresi told the prosecution's legal
team that the trial judge's definition of interstate commerce
"may be too broad."
At another point during the oral argument, Chief Judge
Dennis Jacobs seemed to agree that the prosecution and the trial
judge were giving too expansive a view of what constitutes
interstate commerce.
But until the panel issues a written decision it is not
clear what, if any, implications the reversal in Aleynikov's
case will have on other Wall Street traders who improperly
download their companies' HFT computer code.