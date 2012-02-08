版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 9日 星期四 02:26 BJT

Mexico's Alfa posts lower 4th-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY Feb 8 Mexican conglomerate Alfa posted a lower fourth-quarter profit of 1.108 billion pesos ($79.3 million) compared to 2.264 billion pesos in the year earlier period.

Quarterly revenue rose to 48.35 billion pesos from 36.24 billion pesos in the fourth quarter of 2010.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐