版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 10日 星期五 00:17 BJT

Mexico's Alfa says sees 2012 sales of $15.5 bln

MEXICO CITY Feb 9 Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Thursday it would likely post sales in 2012 of $15.495 billion, and that it would invest $600 million during the year.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐