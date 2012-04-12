版本:
Mexico's Alfa unit to buy U.S. component maker

MEXICO CITY, April 12 Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Thursday that it's auto part unit Nemak is buying U.S. engine component maker J.L. French Automotive Castings Inc for an undisclosed amount.

Alfa said the Wisconsin-based company had revenues of $500 million last year.

