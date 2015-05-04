版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 5日 星期二

Mexico's Alfa seeks permission for Nemak IPO-stock exchange

MEXICO CITY May 4 Mexican conglomerate Alfa has sought permission to launch an initial public offering for its auto parts unit Nemak, Mexico's stock exchange said in a statement on Monday.

Monterrey-based Alfa said last year it was considering listing shares in Nemak, which produces aluminum parts for the car industry.

(Reporting by Veronica Gomez)
