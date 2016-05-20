Mexico's Alfa recognizes Pacific investment as loss

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
MONTERREY, Mexico May 19 Mexican conglomerate Alfa now considers its investment in Pacific Exploration & Production a total loss after the Canadian hydrocarbons producer reached a restructuring deal with a private fund, a senior Alfa executive said on Thursday.
Pacific in April reached a deal with some of its debtholders, including the investment fund Catalyst Capital Group, to convert almost all of its debt to equity as it looks to fight a prolonged slump in oil prices. The deal excluded Alfa, its biggest shareholder.
The chief executive of Alfa, Alvaro Fernandez, told reporters the deal turns Pacific's creditors into the effective owners of the company, diluting to "zero" the participation of shareholders.
"We in our results are now taking it as if it were worth zero, this investment," he said.
The book value of Alfa's investment in Pacific fell to $38 million at the end of the first quarter due to the drop in oil prices, versus some $1 billion it had invested in the firm to reach a 19-percent ownership stake. (Reporting by Gabriela López; Writing by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.