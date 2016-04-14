版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 04:25 BJT

Mexico's Alfa posts profit in 1st-qtr

MEXICO CITY, April 14 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit of $142 million, compared to a net loss of $127 million the year-earlier period.

Monterrey-based Alfa controls petrochemical, car parts, and refrigerated food businesses. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐