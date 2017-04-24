版本:
Mexico's Alfa reports 1st-qtr profit of 3.1 bln pesos

MEXICO CITY, April 24 Mexican autoparts, petrochemicals and processed meats conglomerate Alfa on Monday posted a first-quarter net profit of 3.1 billion pesos ($166 million).

($1 = 18.7275 on March 31) (Reporting by Noe Torres and David Alire Garcia)
