Mexico's Alfa says 2nd-qtr net profit was 1.37 bln pesos
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 晚上8点24分 / 1 天内

Mexico's Alfa says 2nd-qtr net profit was 1.37 bln pesos

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Wednesday reported a 68 percent year-on-year surge in its net profit in the second quarter, on the back of increased sales and a more favorable exchange rate.

The company, which manufactures car parts, petrochemicals and other products, said in a report to Mexico's bourse that it earned $1.37 billion pesos ($75.6 million) in net profit over the three-month period.

$1 = 18.143 Mexican pesos on June 30 Reporting by David Alire Garcia

