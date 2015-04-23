版本:
2015年 4月 24日

Mexican conglomerate Alfa reports first-quarter loss

MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss.

The company, which controls petrochemical, car parts and refrigerated foods businesses, lost 1.87 billion pesos ($123 million), compared to a profit of 1.698 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

($1 = 15.2610 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)

