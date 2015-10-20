UPDATE 1-Mexico's Alfa profit more than triples in 3rd quarter

(Adds revenue, details from company's conference call)
MEXICO CITY Oct 20 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on
Tuesday reported a more than threefold increase in third-quarter
profit, due to higher sales and lower financial costs and taxes.
Alfa, which controls petrochemical, car parts,
and refrigerated food businesses, posted a net profit of 2.675
billion pesos ($158 million) compared with 721 million pesos in
the year-earlier period.
Revenue jumped 10 percent in the quarter from the
year-earlier period, to 67.4 billion pesos.
Ramon Leal, Alfa's chief financial officer, told reporters
in a conference call that an initial public offering of the
company's refrigerated food unit Sigma would not happen this
year, as the company is waiting for more stable market
conditions.
Leal also said the company is studying the possibility of
using a new investment vehicle in Mexico known as "Fibra E" to
raise funding for future projects.
($1 = 16.933 pesos at end of September)
(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein, Gabriela Lopez and
Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Leslie Adler)