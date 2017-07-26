FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
UPDATE 2-Mexico's Alfa says 2nd-qtr net profit jumps 68 pct
#美联储
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 晚上9点29分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 2-Mexico's Alfa says 2nd-qtr net profit jumps 68 pct

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

(Adds CFO's comments on selling assets, participating in Mexico oil auctions)

By Anthony Esposito

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Wednesday posted a 68 percent year-on-year surge in net profit for the second quarter, citing increased sales and a more favorable exchange rate.

The company, which manufactures car parts, petrochemicals and other products, said in a report to Mexico's bourse that it earned 1.37 billion pesos ($75.6 million) in net profit over the three-month period.

In recent quarters, Alfa's results have been undercut by the peso currency's volatility.

Alfa's food unit Sigma, for example, was hit by currency fluctuations on both sides of the ledger in the first quarter as it paid more for materials purchased in dollars, while its earnings suffered as it sells goods in pesos.

In the second quarter, consolidated sales increased 8 percent to 78.7 billion pesos ($4.3 billion).

"We saw strong performance at Sigma mainly driven by its Mexican and European operations. In addition, solid results and the first phase of tower sales at Axtel also contributed positively to overall results," Alfa President Alvaro Fernandez said in a statement, referring to Alfa's information and communications technology unit.

But lower volumes in North America impacted results of Alfa's auto parts maker Nemak, while lower oil prices and lower polyester margins hit results at its petrochemicals unit Alpek, Fernandez added.

Alfa said it was still moving forward with plans to sell its energy projects in the Eagle Ford shale formation in Texas, as well as its energy assets in Peru.

"There will be some 500 oil blocks auctioned in 2017 and 2018 in Mexico and that's obviously of great interest to us and in order to participate we need financial resources and that prompted us to explore the possibility of monetizing some assets abroad," Alfa's Chief Financial Officer Ramon Leal said on a conference call.

Leal said they had no timeline for when they would sell part of all of those assets, but would do so when market conditions were favorable.

"We're interested in exploring on-shore blocks," Leal said.

A consortium of Newpek, a unit of Alfa, and Verdad Exploration Mexico, won the second onshore oil and gas area auctioned in the so-called 2.3 Round of Mexico's oil and gas tenders earlier this month.

$1 = 18.143 Mexican pesos on June 30 Reporting by Anthony Esposito, editing by G Crosse and Bernard Orr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below