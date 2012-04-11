UPDATE 2-Mexico's Alfa posts jump in first-quarter results

* Q1 operating profit up 19.4 percent
* Q1 revenue up 9 pct
* Full results due April 13
April 11 Mexican conglomerate Alfa
posted preliminary first-quarter results that showed a sharp
rise in operating profit from a year earlier.
Alfa, which earlier in the day launched an offering of
shares in its petrochemical subsidiary, reported an operating
profit of $320 million, up 19.4 percent from $268 million in the
same quarter last year.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $3.8 billion, the company said,
without giving further details ahead of its full earnings report
on Friday.
The conglomerate, which runs food and auto parts
subsidiaries, p lans to raise 9.7 billion Mexican pesos ($737.16
million) by offering shares in Alpek, a petrochemical unit that
has powered Alfa's profits in recent quarters.
Alpek hopes to sell about 330 million shares at 27.50 pesos
to 31.50 pesos each, according to a prospectus filed with
Mexico's stock exchange. The unit has options to sell additional
shares in case the offering is over-subscribed.
Alpek has been benefiting from high U.S. demand for PET - a
resin of the polyester family used in the production of
synthetic fibers - as well as high demand from China for
caprolactum, a precursor to nylon.
Alfa shares were up 3.5 percent at 187.00 pesos in morning
trading.