Mexico's Alfa to propose 10-for-1 stock split

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Tuesday it will propose a 10-for-1 share split to boost its liquidity in the market.
After the split, to be proposed at an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Aug. 30, Alfa will have 5.2 billion capital shares.
Shares of Monterrey-based Alfa, which runs food, auto parts, petrochemical and telecom subsidiaries, were up 2.31 percent at 222.34 pesos.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.