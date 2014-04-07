Alfa Laval buys Norway marine pump firm Frank Mohn for $2.17 bln

UPDATE 3-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
STOCKHOLM, April 7 Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval said on Monday it had agreed to buy Norwegian marine and offshore pumping group Frank Mohn for 13 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.17 billion) in cash.
Frank Mohn, headquartered in Bergen, Norway and with approximately 1,200 employees, posted 2013 sales of 3.4 billion crowns and had an order intake of 6.1 billion.
"The acquisition, which strengthens Alfa Laval's fluid handling portfolio by adding a unique pumping technology, will further reinforce Alfa Laval`s position as a leading supplier to the marine and offshore oil & gas markets," Alfa Laval said in a statement.
It said the acquisition would be positive for earnings per share from the time of completion.
($1 = 5.9970 Norwegian Krones) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Jason Neely)
SINGAPORE, April 17 China's Ant Financial has raised its offer for electronic payment firm MoneyGram International Inc and the deal was unanimously approved by the U.S. firm's board, outbidding rival Euronet Worldwide Inc .
