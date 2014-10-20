版本:
Mexico's Alfa seeks to raise capital via share issue for energy projects

MEXICO CITY Oct 20 Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Monday it wanted to issue more shares to invest in Mexican energy projects in the areas of shale gas, conventional hydrocarbons and electricity, according to a stock exchange filing.

Shareholders will vote on the proposal at an extraordinary meeting on Nov. 4, the company said.

(Reporting by Christine Murray Editing by W Simon)
