2014年 10月 21日

Mexico's Alfa looking to raise $1 bln in share issue

MONTERREY, Mexico Oct 20 Mexican conglomerate Alfa wants to issue around $1 billion worth of shares, a company spokesman said on Monday, as part of a plan to invest in Mexican energy projects in shale gas, conventional hydrocarbons and electricity. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)
