UPDATE 1-Algeria tenders for 14 passenger jets, two cargo planes

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12
April 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ALGIERS, April 11 Algeria's national carrier Air Algerie launched a tender on Thursday to buy 14 passenger aircraft ranging from 70 to 250 seats and two 13-20 tonne-capacity cargo jets, as it seeks to renew its fleet and cope with competition on external flights.
The north African country's airline is seeking eight 150-seat, three 250-seat and three 70-seat passenger planes, it said in a notice published in government newspaper El Moudjahid.
It set April 28 as a deadline for bids from aircraft makers.
Air Algerie, fully-owned by the government, has currently a fleet of 42 passenger jets and two cargo aircraft.
Algeria's flag carrier has a monopoly on domestic routes, but faces growing competition on external flights, where its main overseas routes are to Europe and the Middle East.
Its main competitors include Air France and British Airways. Qatar Airways, Emirates and Royal Jordanian are among other foreign airlines that recently started regular direct services to Algiers.
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.