RPT-Algeria plans bank privatisations as oil money dries up

* Algeria seeks new financing sources after oil drop
* Part of attempts to diversify economy
* Previous bank privatisation bid failed decade ago
By Hamid Ould Ahmed
ALGIERS, Sept 25 Algeria plans to allow its
dominant state banks to list on the local stock exchange to help
develop its financial markets and diversify sources of funding
after the oil price slide, a senior financial official said.
The plan will open the door for foreign investors to acquire
controlling stakes in banks, reversing a rule requiring Algerian
firms to keep a majority shareholding in any partnership with
foreigners, the official told Reuters.
Algeria's six government-run banks account for most of the
sector's assets. French companies such as Societe Generale
and BNP Paribas have the strongest presence
among foreign-owned banks already working in the country.
OPEC member Algeria's economy has been largely based on a
state-run and centralised system since its independence from
France in 1962 and it remains reliant on an energy sector that
still provides 60 percent of its budget.
But the oil price drop since 2014 has put Algeria under
financial pressure, forcing the government to trim spending and
search for alternative financing sources.
"The era of $100 a barrel is over. We have no choice but to
change our policy," the official said, asking not to be named
because they were not authorised to speak to the media.
"Reforms will move slowly, but there will be no step
backwards."
With more than $130 billion in foreign exchange reserves and
little foreign debt, Algeria is in better shape than other oil
producers such as Venezuela.
However, it has been forced to push up taxes and increase
subsidised gasoline and diesel prices, scaling back a vast
welfare system that has in the past helped ease social tensions.
Advocates of the 51/49 ownership rule and tight foreign
exchange controls say they helps protect Algeria's strategic
sectors after an experimentation with privatisation in the
1990s. But critics say such curbs stifle growth and investment.
PAST FAILURE
Algeria is now far safer following the end of a war it
fought with armed Islamists in the 1990s that killed 200,000
people.
Its government has been keen to promote the expansion of
its agriculture, health, manufacturing and tourist sectors but
cumbersome bureaucracy has put off investors.
It is also not the first attempt at selling off the banks.
The government scrapped previous plans for a bank privatisation
in 2007, just two days before the deadline for the submission of
bids, citing an international banking crisis at the time.
That plan was to sell a majority state in Credit Populaire
d'Algerie (CPA) -- two years before the introduction of the new
rule limiting ownership for foreign firms to 49 percent in any
partnership deal.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank have
since repeatedly urged Algeria to reform the underdeveloped
banking sector and modernise its stock exchange to help attract
investment.
However, it is not clear how much appetite there will be for
the banks. Plans to float cement producer Societe des Ciments de
Ain El Kebira were dropped in June because of a lack of demand
for the shares on offer.
The new bank proposal is included in the 2017 budget law
draft currently in parliament for debate and must be approved by
lawmakers and by President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
Under the new plan, state banks that want to list on the
Algiers bourse will still have to get "prior green light" from
the central bank before any step to sell a stake in excess of r
49 percent, the official said.
The other state banks consist of Banque Nationale d'Algerie,
Banque Exterieure d'Algerie, Banque de Developpement Local,
Banque de l' Agriculture et du Developpement Rural, the largest
in terms of its network, and the Caisse Nationale d'Epargne et
de Prevoyance.
Officials have previously said Algeria is preparing to allow
foreign investors to buy shares on its stock exchange, where
authorities hope the number of listed companies will rise from
five to 50 in the near future.
But the Algiers stock market, smaller than those in
neighbouring Morocco and Tunisia, struggles with very low levels
of liquidity.
