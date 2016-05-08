Algeria's Sonatrach awards $180 mln in oil service contracts - document

ALGIERS May 8 Algerian state energy company
Sonatrach has awarded U.S. oil service firms Schlumberger
and Weatherford contracts for cementing and
pumping services, a Sonatrach document said.
Schlumberger was awarded a $75 million contract, and
Weatherford a $11 million contract, according to the document
seen by Reuters.
Baker Hughes has also secured a $50 million contract through
its Algerian unit BJSP, in which Sonatrach owns 51 percent. The
fourth contract worth $44 million has been awarded to the
Emirati firm NPS.
OPEC member Algeria has been trying to attract foreign oil
companies to explore for oil to offset stagnant production.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi, editing by Louise Heavens)