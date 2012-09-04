Algeria's energy minister keeps job in reshuffle - official

ALGIERS, Sept 4 Energy Minister Youcef Yousfi
kept his job in Algeria's new government, appointed by President
Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Tuesday, an official source who asked
not to be named told Reuters.
Bouteflika on Monday named technocrat Abdelmalek Sellal as
prime minister, almost four months after a parliamentary
election.
Algeria is a top energy supplier to Europe and a U.S. ally
in its fights against al Qaeda in the region.
A wave of protests over pay and better living conditions
shook the OPEC member in 2011, pushing its government to spend
billions of dollars to calm the situation and prevent an Arab
Spring style revolution.
Mustafa Benbada, a senior member of the Islamist Movement
for Society and Peace (MSP), remains Trade Minister. Amar Ghoul,
a former MSP member who left to create a new political party
Rally for Algeria's Hope (TAJ), is Public Works Minister.
Former National Assembly speaker Abdelaziz Ziari, a senior
member of the ruling FLN party which dominated the May 10
election, has been appointed Health Minister.