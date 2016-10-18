Algeria picks SGS for grain import inspections

PARIS Oct 18 Algeria's state grains agency OAIC
has chosen SGS to handle inspections of import cargoes
under a planned two-year agreement, the Swiss-based company said
on Tuesday.
Algeria is one of the world's largest grain importers and
its purchases are mostly done by OAIC. The agency has for more
than a decade worked with privately-owned Control Union, another
international cargo inspection firm.
"OAIC has provisionally awarded this contract to us," a SGS
spokesman said by email.
"The contract is for two years and covers 7 to 9 million
tonnes per year."
The agreement was still to be finalised, he added, without
giving further details.
Wheat accounts for the bulk of Algeria's cereal imports and
most of its wheat usually comes from France. However, a poor
French harvest this year is expected to lead Algeria to take
wheat from a wider range of origins this season.
