Algeria attack cuts gas flows to Italy-traders

BRIEF-BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 recovery vehicles
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Jan 17 Gas deliveries from Algeria to Italy fell on Thursday morning by about 10 million cubic metres/day via the Transmed pipeline, Italy's gas grid operator said, with traders blaming the drop on the crisis at Algeria's In Amenas gas field.
"There has been a slight decrease in gas flows this morning from Algeria on the Transmed pippeline," Italian gas grid operator Snam Rete told Reuters.
"Normal volumes are around 70-75 mcm per day. We're seeing around 60-65 mcm (currently)," it said.
A trader from a major Italian utility said the disruption was caused by the shutdown of Algeria's third-biggest gas field In Amenas.
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index was broadly lower late morning on Monday, reversing earlier gains as a retreat led by financial stocks offset advances by mining stocks.
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.