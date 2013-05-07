Algeria's El Merk oilfield starts production

ALGIERS May 7 Algeria's Sonatrach and its U.S.
partner Anadarko have started production at the El Merk oilfield
and output should reach 127,000 barrels per day of crude and
condensate at the end of 2013, the official Algerian APS news
agency said on Tuesday.
El Merk's current oil production is at 12,000 barrels per
day.
"Production started in March and the first crude was
supplied from the field on May 3," an unnamed source told APS.
El Merk, located 350 km from Algeria's major oil field Hassi
Messaoud will also produce 30,000 barrels per day of LPG by the
end of 2013.