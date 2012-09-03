UPDATE 1-Algeria appoints new PM, reshuffle expected

| ALGIERS, Sept 3
ALGIERS, Sept 3 Algeria's president named
Abdelmalek Sellal as the country's new prime minister on Monday,
the first appointment in a cabinet reshuffle, and other
ministers were due to be named later in the day, a senior
government official said.
"I confirm that Sellal is our new prime minster," he told
Reuters.
Sellal, a technocrat, has served for more than a decade as
minister for various departments and was President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika's campaign director for the 2004 presidential
election.
Described as a man of consensus as he does not belong to any
party, Sellal's main mission will be to organize Algeria's next
presidential election, due in 2014 or before if Bouteflika, 75,
steps down on health grounds.
Observers also expect Sellal to ease laws put in place by
his predecessor Ahmed Ouyahiathat that have discouraged foreign
investors.