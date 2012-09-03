UPDATE 2-Algeria appoints new PM after months of delay

By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, Sept 3 Algeria's president named
Abdelmalek Sellal as the country's new prime minister on Monday,
ending some political uncertainty almost four months after
parliamentary elections.
A new government was expected to be appointed immediately
after the May 10 poll but a clash among decision makers delayed
the decision.
According to convention, Ahmed Ouyahia should have stepped
down as prime minister following the poll, after which President
Abdelaziz Bouteflika should have either invited Ouyahia back or
named a new person for the job.
None of this has happened, and the delay in naming a new
prime minister and government paralysed Algerian politics.
An official statement said 75-year-old Bouteflika had "put
an end to the functions of Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia, who has
presented the resignation of the government".
Sellal, a technocrat who does not belong to any political
party, was previously water resources minister and served for
more than a decade as minister for various other departments. He
was Bouteflika's campaign director for the 2004 presidential
election.
The names of the other ministers in the new government will
be announced on Tuesday, a senior government official said.
Algeria is an important energy supplier for Europe, and a
U.S. ally in its fight against al Qaeda in the region.
The conservative National Liberation Front, the party which
has ruled Algeria for 50 years, dominated the polls on May 10.