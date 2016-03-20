Algerian army kills militants behind Krechba gas plant attack - source

ALGIERS, March 20 Algeria's army has killed four
militants authorities believe were responsible for Friday's
attack on the Krechba gas facility operated by state oil company
Sonatrach with BP and Statoil, a security source said on Sunday.
Al Qaeda's North Africa branch claimed responsibility for
the rocket attack on the gas plant in central Algeria that
caused no casualties or damage. BP had initially said the plant
had been shut down as a safety precaution, but a top Sonatrach
source said on Sunday production was unaffected by the assault.
"Output in Krechba's site was not affected, and Sonatrach's
CEO visited the gas facility to support workers and encourage
them to maintain production," the Sonatrach source said on
condition of anonymity.
Algeria's oil and gas facilities are heavily protected by
the army, especially since Islamist militants killed 40 oil
workers in an attack on the In Amenas gas plant near the Libyan
border.
An Algerian security source who also did not want to be
identified told Reuters that four militants were killed and
three others wounded by the army in the desert region of Ain
Saleh, where Krechba is located.
The Algerian defence ministry has not yet confirmed the
operation.
The Krechba site produces 2 billion cubic meters of gas a
year, and fields in the region of Ain Saleh produce around 9
billion cubic meters.
Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb has claimed several attacks
across north and west Africa recently, including an assault on a
resort in Ivory Coast last week that killed 18 people. The group
said the attack was revenge for a French offensive against
Islamist militants in the Sahel.
Algeria fought a bloody civil war in the 1990s that pitted
government forces against Islamists and killed 200,000 people.
In recent years, the country has become an important partner in
the Western campaign against Islamist militancy. The OPEC nation
is also a major gas supplier to Europe.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Patrick Markey and
Raissa Kasolowsky)