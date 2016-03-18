Statoil says Algeria gas plant has been attacked

BRIEF-KELT EXPLORATION PLANS TO SPEND $144.6 MLN ON CAPITAL PROJECTS IN 2017
* IS FORECASTING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FOR 2017 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $128.0 MILLION
OSLO, March 18 An Algerian gas plant owned by Norway's Statoil, BP and state firm Sonatrach was attacked on Friday, the company said.
"The In Salah Gas asset in Krechba was hit by explosive munitions fired from a distance," Statoil said in a statement.
"Statoil is working on getting an overview of the situation, but has so far no information about anybody being injured during the attack," it said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had launched on investigation into whether Fujifilm Holdings Corp was violating patents which Sony Corp holds for certain magnetic tape cartridges.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. regulators sued Navient Corp on Wednesday, accusing the largest U.S. student loan servicer of "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment."