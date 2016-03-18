版本:
中国
2016年 3月 18日 星期五

Statoil says Algeria gas plant has been attacked

OSLO, March 18 An Algerian gas plant owned by Norway's Statoil, BP and state firm Sonatrach was attacked on Friday, the company said.

"The In Salah Gas asset in Krechba was hit by explosive munitions fired from a distance," Statoil said in a statement.

"Statoil is working on getting an overview of the situation, but has so far no information about anybody being injured during the attack," it said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

