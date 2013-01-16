U.S. confirms Americans among hostages in Algeria attack

WASHINGTON Jan 16 The United States said on
Wednesday that U.S. citizens were among the hostages taken when
Islamists raided a gas facility in Algeria and that U.S.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had telephoned Algeria's
prime minister to discuss the incident.
"Beyond confirming that there are Americans among the
hostages, I will ask you to respect our decision not to get into
any further details as we try to secure these people," State
Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told a news briefing.
Nuland said Clinton had spoken with both Algerian Prime
Minister Abdelmalek Sellal and the U.S. ambassador in Algeria on
Thursday, and that U.S. officials were also in contact with the
security office of British Petroleum, which operates the
gas field together with Norway's Statoil and Algeria's
state company Sonatrach.