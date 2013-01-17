版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 17日 星期四 18:18 BJT

30 Algerian workers escape desert gas facility - APS

ALGIERS Jan 17 Thirty Algerian workers have managed to escape from the desert gas facility where dozens of hostages are being held hostage by an al Qaeda-affiliated group, Algeria's official APS news agency said on Thursday.

It did not say how they eluded their captors.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐