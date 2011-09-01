UPDATE 3-IBM to buy Algorithmics for $387 million

* Says deal expands business analytics capabilities
* About 900 Algorithmics staff to join IBM software group
By Soham Chatterjee and Paul Sandle
Sept 1 U.S. IT company IBM is buying
Toronto-based risk analytics software firm Algorithmics for $387
million in cash to enhance its financial services capabilities.
IBM said the deal, expected to close before the end of
October, expands its business analytics capabilities by helping
clients manage financial risk.
Laurence Trigwell, IBM's head of business analytics for
financial services, said there was significant demand from
banks, financial markets and insurance firms for analytical
insight, both to improve performance and comply with increased
regulation.
"We see risk analytics as a critical component of that
analytical insight, driven by market factors and events over the
last 10 years since Basel II (banking regulations) and over the
last three or four since the financial crisis," he told Reuters
in an interview.
"(Alogrithmics') heritage in helping banks produce risk
models is incredibly important to help respond to regulatory
pressures."
Algorithmics' risk analytics software, content and advisory
services are used by banking, investment and insurance
businesses to help assess risk, address regulatory requirements
and make more insightful business decisions.
In five years, IBM has spent more than $14 billion on 25
acquisitions focused on analytics to help its customers deal
with exponentially growing amounts of unstructured data from
sources such as social media, biometrics and criminal databases.
On Wednesday, IBM said it was buying British security
analytics software firm i2 for an undisclosed sum. Jefferies
advised i2 on the sale.
IBM expects revenue from business analytics to reach $16
billion, according to its 2015 "roadmap", and it has doubled the
number of consultants working in the field to 8,000 over the
last two years.
It is not alone in identifying unstructured data as a major
opportunity. Hewlett-Packard made it central to a
radical reorganisation when it agreed to buy British search
specialist Autonomy last month.
Trigwell declined to comment on future areas of investment,
but he said IBM was "committed to continuing to define the
business analytics market".
About 900 Algorithmics employees will join IBM's software
group upon closing of the deal.
Algorithmics, which generated revenue of $163.7 million in
2010, is a member of Fitch Group, majority-owned by Paris-based
Fimalac , a holding company based in Paris.
