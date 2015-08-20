Geneva prosecutor ends six-year Saad/Algosaibi probe with no further action

DUBAI/GENEVA Aug 20 A Geneva prosecutor has closed a six-year investigation into a criminal complaint by Saudi Arabia's Ahmad Hamad Algosaibi and Brothers (AHAB) against Maan al-Sanea and two units of his Saad Group, the prosecutor's office told Reuters.

Family conglomerate AHAB and separate Saudi business empire Saad Group collapsed in 2009 and have since been battling in multiple jurisdictions over who was to blame for the issues which affected their respective groups, including the default on bank debts worth billions of dollars.

Among the court actions was a case in Switzerland, filed in August 2009 by AHAB which alleged misappropriation, fraud, mismanagement, forgery, and money-laundering by Sanea and two of its companies: Saad Investments Company Ltd and Saad Financial Services SA.

"I can confirm that the procedure to which you refer has been the object of a closure order dated March 24, 2015. The decision is final and immediately enforceable," said Henri Della Casa, a spokesman for the Geneva prosecutor's office.

AHAB declined to comment.

A statement quoting Marc Henzelin, the lead partner at law firm Lalive in Geneva who represents Sanea in Switzerland, said:

"We are pleased that, after six years, justice has prevailed for Sanea in Switzerland and that the highly publicised but ultimately misplaced criminal allegations made against Sanea by the Algosaibi family and their advisors have been rejected."

Court actions related to Sanea and his Saad Group and AHAB have taken place in a number of jurisdictions, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Switzerland, and the Cayman Islands.

The combined debt involved in the dispute constitutes one of the largest ever defaults in the Middle East.

In June, AHAB outlined a revised restructuring offer to its creditors which addressed direct liabilities to banks and financial institutions said by the company to be worth around $6 billion. (Reporting by David French in Dubai, and Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles in Geneva; Editing by Keith Weir and Alexander Smith)