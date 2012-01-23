Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank confirms sukuk mandate, growth in 2012

| MUSCAT
MUSCAT Jan 23 Abu Dhabi government-owned
Al Hilal Bank has confirmed the appointment of three banks to
manage its debut $500 million Islamic bond issue, which will be
issued later this year, its chief executive said on Monday.
"We have started the preparatory work for issuing our first
sukuk for which we are still at an early stage. We hope that
this year we can tap the market," CEO Mohamed Berro said in an
interview on the sidelines of an Islamic finance and banking
conference in the capital of Oman.
Asked about which banks have been appointed for the issue,
he said: "It is the National Bank of Abu Dhabi, HSBC
and Standard Chartered Bank."
Sources told Reuters in November these three institutions
had been picked by Al Hilal to run its maiden debt capital
markets offering.
Berro said the issue would help fund the bank's growth and
strengthen its balance sheet
The unlisted bank was set up in 2008 and is wholly owned by
the Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC).
It earned its first profit of 140 million dirhams ($38.12
million) in 2010. The lender was one of two Abu Dhabi banks
which subscribed to a $5 billion bond under the Dubai
government's $20 billion bond programme - issued on the same day
Dubai World announced it needed to restructure $25 billion of
debt obligations.
"I think investor appetite for Islamic bonds is high which
has been proven in the last year or so."
Asked whether Al Hilal Bank might issue a second sukuk in
2012, Berro said: "Most probably not."
"We are continuing our momentum of growth in 2012. 2010 was
a profit year, 2011 will be another 50 percent growth over our
profit, exceeding 200 million dirhams in profit for 2011."
"I expect a double-digit growth in 2012."