版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 15日 星期三 09:32 BJT

Alibaba Health shares set to open up 77 pct on online pharmacy business merger

BEIJING, April 15 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd shares were set to open up 77 percent in Hong Kong on Wednesday, after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it would inject its online pharmacy business into the healthcare unit.

Alibaba Group's effective equity ownership of Alibaba Health will increase from 38 percent to about 53 percent, making it a consolidated subsidiary of the group, China's biggest e-commerce company said.

The transaction of Tmall online pharmacy is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2015, Alibaba Group said. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Paul Carsten; Editing by Stephen Coates)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐