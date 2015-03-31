Ali Health pens tie-up for online health testing platform

SHANGHAI, March 31 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's
healthcare subsidiary will tie-up with Zhejiang DiAn
Diagnostics Co Ltd to help develop an online
hospital platform, the diagnostics firm said in a filing late on
Monday.
The firm said it had signed a strategic cooperation
agreement with Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd
to explore an online health testing platform - part of
Ali Health's drive to take healthcare services online.
Ali Health is looking to leverage technology to overhaul
China's fragmented healthcare market, which suffers from an
under-supply of doctors, snarling queues and a wide gap between
urban and rural healthcare.
"The two sides will use mobile internet technologies, and
leverage the natural strengths of our respective models and
technologies to break through the limitations in the e-commerce
healthcare sphere," Zhejiang DiAn said in the statement.
The firm focuses on medical diagnostics, including
laboratory testing and health examinations.
Alibaba did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Ali Health, which has also recently tied up with a local
pharmacy chain and a software firm, is eyeing a slice of China's
online pharmaceutical market as the country gears up to remove
restrictions over the sale of prescription drugs online - a
potentially a multi-billion dollar market.
Beijing is trying to overhaul its healthcare market and
stretch already thin resources create accessible and affordable
healthcare for its near 1.4 billion people. China's healthcare
bill is estimated to hit $1 trillion by 2020.
Shares in Ali Health have been suspended since March 23.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)