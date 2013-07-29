UPDATE 1-Canada's CPPIB to buy stake in Brazil's Aliansce for $480 mln

TORONTO, July 29 The Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board, one of the world's biggest pension funds, said
on Monday it has agreed to acquire a 27.6 percent stake in
Brazil's Aliansce Shopping Centers SA from General
Growth Properties for an equity amount of $480 million.
Rio de Janeiro-based Aliansce, one of Brazil's top publicly
traded real estate operating companies, is focused exclusively
on owning, managing and developing enclosed shopping centers.
"Our largest portfolios by far (in Brazil) have been in the
industrial sector and we have been actively looking to grow in
the retail sector there. This deal addresses that desire," said
Peter Balloon, CPPIB's head of real estate investments in the
Americas.
Balloon said CPPIB has agreed to buy the stake at a premium
to Aliansce's current trading price, but he declined to provide
any specifics on the size of the premium being paid.
Aliansce, which was formed in 2004, owns or manages a retail
portfolio of assets located in key areas of Brazil, including
São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Belem and Belo Horizonte.
CPPIB already owns a real estate portfolio in Brazil, which
was valued at more than C$900 million ($877.11 million) prior to
this deal.
"This transaction represents a significant expansion of
CPPIB's real estate portfolio in Brazil, which remains a
strategic market for us over the long term," said Balloon.
The deal with General Growth is expected to close in the
fall of this year.
General Growth, in a separate release on Monday, outlined
results that topped Wall Street expectations. The company also
said it had reached a side deal to sell a smaller portion of its
remaining interest in Aliansce to Brazil's Rique Empreendimentos
e Participacoes Ltda.