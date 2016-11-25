Brazil's Aliansce considering mall M&A, sees prices as high

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Nov 25 Aliansce Shopping Centers SA is eyeing several acquisition targets across Brazil's mall industry as a way to fuel growth in the near term, although prices seem too stretched at this point, Chief Executive Officer Renato Rique said on Friday.
As part of that strategy, Aliansce could seek partners to jointly bid for the 35 percent stake that General Growth Properties Inc has in upscale mall Shopping Leblon in the city of Rio de Janeiro, he said. Aliansce could sell non-essential assets to help fund new purchases, he and other executives said at an investor gathering in São Paulo.
($1 = 3.4301 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.