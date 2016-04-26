Alibaba weighs appeal against HK panel ruling that healthcare deal broke takeover code

HONG KONG, April 26 Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it's considering whether
to launch an appeal against a Hong Kong regulator's finding that
it breached takeover rules by buying an effective majority stake
in a healthcare firm in 2014 without extending the offer to all
of its shareholders.
Alibaba said late on Monday that the Hong Kong Takeovers and
Mergers Panel, part of city's Securities and Futures Commission
(SFC) watchdog, found it broke rules by arranging a deal with
certain investors in CITIC 21CN, now known as Alibaba Health
Information Technology Ltd, at beneficial terms not
extended to other shareholders.
The SFC ruled that the breach of code in the 2014 investment
meant an original waiver to a requirement to launch a general
offer to all investors was invalidated, Alibaba said. But the
e-commerce firm said the regulator issued a new waiver in view
of the sharp rise in Alibaba Health stock since 2014, meaning
Alibaba is not currently required to launch a full buyout.
Alibaba said in the statement it believes it fully complied
with the takeover code regarding the investment, worth $170
million at the time, which gave it a 54 percent stake in the
healthcare business after buying newly issued shares in the
company.
Alibaba noted it was granted a waiver by the full offer
requirement, given that the stock has soared more than six-fold
since the 2014 offer.
Shares in Alibaba Health slid 9.6 percent in early trading
on Tuesday, valuing the company at about $5.4 billion, while the
benchmark Hang Seng index fell 0.8 percent.
An Alibaba spokesman said the firm is considering appealing
against the SFC ruling but declined to elaborate further when
contacted by Reuters on Tuesday.
"Alibaba Group believes that the determination by the panel
will not affect Alibaba Health's operations and it intends that
Alibaba Health will continue to be the flagship healthcare
subsidiary of Alibaba Group," the e-commerce firm said in its
statement.
In a separate statement issued late on Monday, Alibaba
Health said the company continues to maintain its normal
business operations.
