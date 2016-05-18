HK regulator says Alibaba broke takeover rules due to "special deal"

HONG KONG May 18 Hong Kong's securities
regulator said on Wednesday that Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd breached takeover rules in
the purchase of a healthcare firm in 2014 because it also bought
a company owned by the brother of the healthcare firm's vice
chairman at "favourable terms".
Alibaba agreed to buy CITIC 21CN, now known as Alibaba
Health Information Technology Ltd, for $170 million at
the time.
During the acquisition process, Alibaba also agreed to buy
Hebei Huiyan Medical Technology Co from Chen Wen Xin, who was
also a shareholder of CITIC 21CN and is the younger brother of
the company's vice chairman, Chen Xiao Ying.
Hong Kong's Takeovers and Mergers Panel, part of the
Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), ruled that Alibaba's
purchase of Hebei Huiyan "constituted a special deal with
favourable conditions which were not extended to all
shareholders was a clear breach of the Takeovers Code,"
according to the decision published on Wednesday.
Alibaba has already said it will appeal the panel's
decision, which was unveiled last month without the full
details.
The company didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request
for comment on the SFC's published decision.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Paul
Carsten in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill)