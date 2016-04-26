Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial closes $4.5 bln funding round

BEIJING, April 26 Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's affiliate Ant Financial
Services Group said on Tuesday it has closed a $4.5 billion
funding round.
China Investment Corp Capital and CCB Trust, a subsidiary of
China Construction Bank Corp , participated
in the Series B fundraising, Ant Financial said in a statement.
Existing Ant Financial shareholders China Life Insurance Co
Ltd , China Post Group, the parent of Postal
Savings Bank of China, China Development Bank Capital and
Primavera Capital Group also took part in the round.
Ant Financial did not say what the company's valuation was
after the round had closed.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Nicholas Heath; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)