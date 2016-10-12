Alibaba's new payment system lets virtual reality shoppers pay by nodding

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Oct 12 Alibaba Group Holdings'
finance arm on Wednesday demonstrated a payment service
that will allow virtual reality shoppers to pay for things in
future just by nodding their heads.
VR Pay, the new payment system, is part of Alibaba's efforts
to capitalise on the latest technology in online shopping. In
2015, for example, it introduced a facial recognition technology
for Alipay mobile payments service advertised as "pay with a
selfie".
The VR payment technology means people using virtual reality
goggles to browse virtual reality shopping malls will be able
pay for purchases without taking off the goggles. They can just
nod or look instead.
Lin Feng, who is in charge of Ant Financial's incubator F
Lab that has been developing the payment service over the past
few months, told Reuters: "It is very boring to have to take off
your goggles for payment. With this, you will never need to take
out your phone."
User identity can be verified on VR Pay via account logins
on connected devices or via voice print technology that
recognises each person's unique voice. Lin said this was the
most convenient method in a VR setting compared with other
biometric recognition technologies.
But passwords will still be needed for authentication, which
the user can also enter with head movements, touch, or by
staring at a point on virtual display for longer than 1.5
seconds, he said.
VR Pay is expected to be ready for commercial launch by the
end of this year.
Ant Financial said its new VR-based payment infrastructure
can make VR "a tool rather than just a toy" by connecting
various VR goggle makers and app developers to the Alipay
payments platform.
Ant Financial Services Group, which was demonstrating VR Pay
in Shenzhen on Wednesday, operates China's largest online
payments service Alipay with more than 450 million daily users.
In September, it bought U.S.company EyeVerify, a maker of
optical verification technology used by U.S. banks including
Wells Fargo.
(Reporting by Sijia Jiang. Editing by Jane Merriman)