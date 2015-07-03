Alibaba arm Ant Financial completes private placement of shares

BEIJING, July 3 Ant Financial Services Group,
the finance arm of China's biggest e-commerce company Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd, said on Friday it had completed a
private placement of shares that state media had said was
seeking to raise up to $4 billion.
It was the first major private placement for Ant Financial,
which gave no financial details of the deal.
The round was led by China's state-owned National Social
Security Fund, "with participation of major Chinese insurance
corporations and other strategic investors", Ant Financial said
in a press release.
The National Social Security Fund's stake is about 5
percent, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The fundraising values Ant Financial at about $45 billion,
with stakes also sold to China Development Bank Capital Co and
a holding company affiliated with David Yu, the co-founder of
Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma's private equity firm, the
person said.
The state-run Shanghai Securities News had reported in
February that Ant Financial was seeking to raise up to $4
billion in a private placement of shares.
