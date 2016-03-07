Alibaba's Ant Financial could be valued at nearly $50 bln - WSJ

March 7 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd's finance arm, Ant Financial Services
Group, could be valued at nearly $50 billion in its current
round of funding, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Ant Financial plans to raise up to 20 billion yuan ($3.07
billion) from new and existing investors in this round, the WSJ
reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation.
(on.wsj.com/1nr5xPC)
The latest round of funding is expected to be completed by
mid-April, the Journal reported.
Alibaba and Ant Financial were not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 6.51 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)