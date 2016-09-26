Chinese wanderlust drives rapid growth for payment platform Alipay

SHANGHAI, Sept 26 China's Alipay payment
platform has inked deals with 10 overseas airports as it looks
to expand on the back of Chinese consumers' growing appetite for
travel, and has already signed up more than 80,000 merchants
worldwide, a senior executive said on Monday.
Alipay, whose platform offers services ranging from bill
payment to money transfers, is making rapid inroads in more
developed markets such as the United States and South Korea, and
can now be used in upscale department stores such as Harrods in
London, Douglas Feagin, senior vice president of global business
at Ant Financial Services Group, told Reuters in an interview.
Ant Financial, an affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba
, is focusing on markets favoured by Chinese travellers,
who numbered 120 million last year and spent $104.5 billion,
according to the China Outbound Tourism Research Institute.
"We're kind of pushing on an open door. A lot of the
merchants want to sell products to our consumers, and they know
our consumers are very familiar with Alipay," Feagin said.
"It's online services, it's offline looking at shopping,
dining, entertainment, are some of the key things that we look
at initially ... Many merchants around the world recognise the
power of the Chinese traveller."
Alipay dominates the online payments industry in China, but
is facing increasing domestic competition from Tencent's
rival Wechat payment system.
Ant Financial, valued at about $60 billion, is also
preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) and has been
making deals outside of its main home market in China.
Feagin, who worked for Goldman Sachs Group Inc for
more than two decades before joining Ant Financial four months
ago, declined to comment on the IPO's progress, but said the
firm's aggressive expansion was not putting undue strain on its
financial position.
"The good thing about our model is that it's pretty low
cost, and it's pretty easily scalable because we've invested in
the technology, it's proven in China," he said.
Ant Financial's overseas strategy has also included several
investments abroad, including a stake in Indian digital wallet,
Paytm.
Feagin said Paytm had expanded to more than 140 million
registered users in India over the past year, and that the firm
was in discussions with the regulator and the Reserve Bank of
India on what services it could offer.
"In many ways it's paralleling Alipay's expansion in China,"
he said.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Alex Richardson)